Public Health Notices, Abel’s Pub and Skylark Diner

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at Skylark Diner, located at 248 Vestal Pkwy East, on September 27th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 27th between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m we ask you to self-quarantine until October 12th. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned that a person who was at Abel’s Pub, located at 65 Rotary Ave in Binghamton, on September 25th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 25th between 7:00 p.m. and 11 p.m. we ask you to self quarantine until October 10th.

