VESTAL, NY – There are more COVID positives to report today, at locations in Vestal and Endwell.

The Broome County Health Department says Tully’s in the University Plaza in Vestal had a person there on October 1st and 5th who later tested positive for the virus.

The department asks you to quarantine for 14 days if you were there on the 1st between 11 and 2, or the 5th from 11 to 4.