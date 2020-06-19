Protests over Juneteenth ceremony

BINGHAMTON, NY – While Mayor Rich David was holding the Juneteenth ceremony inside, protests occurred outside.

Those prohibited from entering City Hall because of gathering limits were disappointed to not be able to see the ceremony.

Speakers expressed dismay over how Mayor David presented Juneteenth to Binghamton, inside with only a select number of witnesses, instead of out in the public for all to see.

They were also angry that the flag had already been raised without people present.

Protesters gathered and spoke at the bottom of the pole.

Those who attended the conference filed outside to see the flag, sing in front of it, and watch the remainder of the protest.