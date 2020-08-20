Protesters rally to open casinos

ALBANY, NY – Dozens of casino staff, left out of work and in the dark on reopening, gathered outside the Capitol this afternoon.

As Mikhaela Singleton of our sister station in Albany shows us, the workers face mass layoffs when the reach the mandatory end of their furloughs in the next 2 months.

It’s been six months since casinos closed and workers across New York were furloughed or laid off. And now that their unemployment is running out, they’re starting to get desperate.

Val: “I gotta be honest with you, I’ve heard many people say they’re leaving New York. They just cannot make it here anymore.”

Dozens of workers from some of the largest state-sanctioned casinos — del Lago, Resorts World Catskills, Rivers Schenectady, Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs — all rallied in front of the Capitol Thursday. Tom McOwen, a former table games manager at Rivers Schenectady, says they don’t know how much longer they can wait without reopening guidance.

Tom: “They have overhead, they might decide to just say hey we can’t do this anymore and pull out.”

Governor Cuomo had previously said casinos are by their nature large gathering venues and can be problematic with how much people touch machines and cycle through tables.

Protesters say the Governor’s stance doesn’t sit well with them.

Cuomo: “You don’t need casinos for survival.”

Val: “Well communities may not need it to survive, but what about the community workers? What about Finger Lakes wineries that we support? What about local farmers?”

Tom: “you don’t work in this business. If you did, you would know it was essential if it was your paycheck and your families hurting.”

Rivers Schenectady released a statement saying it already has a comprehensive health and safety plan set up, including things like crowd management, cleanliness, and air circulation — it just needs a state stamp of approval.

Tom: “We’ve been taking all the measures ourselves on what we’ve got to do. Guidance from the government is what we’re supposed to have right?”

Rally organizer and del Lago table games supervisor Valerie McIntyre says a casino reopening petition has more than 3000 supporters and attention from state senators. She says they hope their united cries are loud enough to make it up to Governor Cuomo’s ears.

Val: “We are one and we are pleading to please give us back our jobs. Give us that right to support our families.”

We reached out to Governor Cuomo’s office for comment and update. So far, we have not yet gotten a response.