LUZERNE COUNTY – The counting of mail-in ballots continues across the nation will all eyes on our neighboring state of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, a crowd has gathered outside the Luzerne County in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area, calling for more transparency as the votes are counted.

They also want the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day to stop.

As of noon the county still has a little over 4 thousand ballots to count.