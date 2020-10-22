Protesters gather at Government Plaza to discuss anger with city budget plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton protesters gathered last night on Government Plaza to express their displeasure with the city’s budget plan.

People from Citizen Action called into the City Council meeting last night to oppose the plan to add 2 more police officers.

Protesters called in via a monitor, computer, phone line, and microphone set-up so that their words could be heard by the council and other protesters.

Binghamton Citizen Terri Weathers says the council should consider other ways to strengthen the Binghamton community.

“America wouldn’t be here if the people who founded our country, and those of us who want to carry it on, keep thinking that the same stuff is going to keep working. It doesn’t work. When it’s broken, we look at it, we fix it. We’re Americans. That’s what we do,” says Weathers.

Other speakers said the money could be better spent elsewhere, including housing developments in poorer parts of the city.

We reached out to the city spokesman for a response but did not receive one.