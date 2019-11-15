Protesters gather as insulin prices rise

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local faith leaders are demanding action for victims of a drug crisis.

They gathered today at United Presbyterian Church in Binghamton to call for action against drug companies and the rapidly rising price of insulin.

They say nothing about Insulin itself has changed, however its pricing has risen significantly.



According to Business Insider dot com, insulin pricing has risen from an average of under 100 dollars to over 300 dollars for some companies over the past decade.



Justice and Peace Resource Center Representative Amy Fleming says that diabetics who rely on the medication are struggling to survive.

“The prices have tripled, so some people who can’t afford it, people who don’t have good drug prescription coverage, they’re rationing it, they’re not taking it when they need it, and people are dying because of it,” says Fleming.

The activists say that the State of Illinois approved a proposal which would allow negotiation of insulin prices.