Protesters call to cut military funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of local peace advocates held a protest downtown to call for deep cuts in military funding.

The protest, led by Jack Gilroy of Peace Action of New York and Veterans for Peace, was held outside of the Federal Building on Henry Street.

The group wrote a letter calling for U-S Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to support major cuts to annual military funding.

Those present are asking for the money to be put into funding human resources such as health care, racial justice, and fighting poverty.

Damien Cornwell, the Director of Operations for the Broome County Urban League, says that would be a better use of tax dollars.

“You should invest in your people, that’s the most important thing. Fairness, equity, upward mobility, sustainability, trying to organize the economy. All those things that help these things go away. The thing that ties this all together, especially, is one of my great friends reminded me of a quote that Martin Luther King had made which was the three great evils are militarism, poverty, and racism. So, change your order of priorities, and you can begin to defeat those things,” says Cornwell.

Protestors were unable to hand deliver a letter to Schumer’s district office as the Federal Building is closed and the security officer said he could not accept it.