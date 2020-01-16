Protecting first responders’ privacy in new Criminal Justice Reform Law

ALBANY, NY – A recently introduced bill in the New York State legislature aims to protect first responders’ privacy when it comes to the state’s new changes to the criminal discovery process.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest.

Under the state’s new criminal justice reform law the prosecution must provide the defense with discovery within 15 days of an arraignment.

That includes witness information.

While law enforcement members are exempt from the law, other first responders like firefighters and EMTs are not.

Senator Jim Tedisco says that could put them and their families at risk of retribution.

((Jim Tedisco, NYS Senator))

In many of these instances these perpetrators are criminals who have committed very serious crimes. People like MS-13 gang members.

His new bill would add them to the exemption.

((Jim Tedisco, NYS Senator))

When these individuals get there and they’re dealing with the injured people at a crime scene, they become witnesses, they become the first responders whose name and addresses have to be released.

But, last month at a media briefing, supporters of the criminal justice reforms said the law had “incredible intent toward witness safety.”

((Erin George, Citizen Action New York))

The judge can make a determination that witness information goes only to the defense attorney and not to the defendant. And and order of protection can be put into place so that information that they feel may threaten safety is not turned over.