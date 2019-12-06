Prospect Mountain construction will impact City of Binghamton driving

From: The Department of Transportation

Monday, December 9, 2019 through Friday, December 13, 2019, NY 7 West will be reduced to one lane between Bevier St. and Robinson St. for utility work.

This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily and is weather dependent.

Monday, December 9, 2019 through Friday, December 13, 2019, NY 7 East will be reduced to one lane between Robinson St. and Bevier St. for utility work.

This work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily and is weather dependent.

Monday, December 9, 2019 through Friday, December 13, 2019, there will alternating lane closures on Front Street between Prospect St. and Bevier St. for utility work.

This work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily and is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for work zone infractions. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and NYSDOTBGM.