Proposals sought for former IBM Country Club

TOWN OF UNION – New life is being sought for a decaying relic of IBM’s glory days.

The Agency has issued a Request for Proposals for the former IBM Country Club on Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union.

The IDA is touting the 9.3 acre property as having potential for a mixed-use development with easy access to Route 17.

However, Agency officials acknowledge that the historic country club structure has fallen into serious disrepair and will likely need to be demolished.

The Agency is offering site visits to potential developers.

Proposals with a statement of qualifications are due by December 11th.

More info at TheAgency-NY.com.