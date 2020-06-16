Project Gratitude brings ice cream truck to first responders

BINGHAMTON, NY – The folks from Project Gratitude are back at it again, using community donations to fund a random act of kindness.

The charity, that was formed to support frontline workers and others responding to the coronavirus pandemic, arranged for a sweet treat for Binghamton Police and Fire Tuesday.

Project Gratitude paid the Cone Connection to bring its ice cream truck to city hall to offer free frozen novelties to the officers and firefighters.

The money comes from the group’s Fill The Bucket campaign, which are funds raised above and beyond the sale of its Project Gratitude yard signs.

Felicia Moreira and Stacey Webb say these first responders deserve our gratitude.

“Today, we’re giving it back to the first responders. We love to do anything that makes people smile. Especially during this time, a smile goes a long way,” says Moreia.

“The sacrifices that they are making every day. And again, we just can’t thank them enough and this is just a small token of not only our appreciation but the community’s,” says Webb.

Moreira says 500 lawn signs have been sold since the end of April.

They’re preparing another donation, this time to Meals On Wheels.