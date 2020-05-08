“Project Graditude” lawn signs show support for front line workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three local women are showing their appreciation for all the workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Felicia Moreira , Stacey Webb, and Jody Zevan are spreading some smiles while raising money through Project Gratitude 2020.

The trio is selling yard signs that read “Thank you to essential workers and their families”.

The $20 proceeds from a sign purchase will go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Another option is the “Fill The Bucket” campaign in which you can donate any amount over 21 dollars and receive the sign, with the additional amount going towards Random Acts of Kindness for essential workers.

While you may be able to read the message on their signs, both Moreira and Webb wanted to express their gratitude for those workers in person.

“I hope that the signs are there and when you pass by, that you smile and know that we’re all here supporting you and appreciate everything that you do,” says Moreira.

“I’d like to say thank you for your sacrifice every single day. We’re here and we’re supporting you. We will continue to support you every day throughout this. We really can’t thank you enough,” says Webb.

As of earlier today, the project had eclipsed 300 yard signs sold.

To donate, you can go to their website, projectgratitude2020.com