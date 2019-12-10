Professor Whittingham officially honored for Nobel Prize in Sweden

BINGHAMTON, NY – The pride and excitement were palpable this morning at Binghamton University as Professor Stan Whittingham was officially honored as a Nobel Laureate.

Roughly 100 students, faculty and staff watched a live stream of the ceremony from Stockholm, Sweden.

Whittingham is one of 3 men being recognized with the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their work on the invention and development of the lithium-ion battery.

The batteries power smart phones, laptops and electric cars.

Vice President of Research at BU Bahgat Sammakia says Whittingham is a brilliant researcher with a fundamental understanding of energy storage and energy exchanges.

And Sammakia, who’s worked with Whittingham for over 20 years, says he’s humble and down-to-earth.

“It confirms something that we already knew. That Binghamton University’s research is of the highest caliber. And we can win and compete at the very highest levels. We knew that, but having Stan on that stage, winning this award, just confirmed that. A wonderful event. A really great day for Binghamton,” says Sammakia.

During his trip to Sweden, Whittingham has conducted TV interviews, visited universities and given his formal lecture.

Next up: dinner with Sweden’s King Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace.

Whittingham will actually pick up his medal from the Nobel Foundation on Thursday.