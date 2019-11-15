Prime Care, assisting with intellectual and developmental disabilities, opens new location on Court Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that assists those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is opening a new branch in Binghamton.

Prime Care cut the ribbon on its new location on Court Street.

The Care Coordination Organization assists those with disabilities with getting access to community programs and accessible transportation among other things.

The new offices will be for Southern Tier Care managers, as well as an enrollment team, totaling about 50 people serving about 100 clients.



Prime Care Regional Director Emily Neville says the plan is to level the playing field.

“Our goal is to help the individuals receive all the services to reach their dreams, and also reside in the home of their choice, receive programs that they want to, and also find work opportunities that are important to them,” says Neville.

Prime Care has services in 9 counties in the Southern Tier totaling about 1 thousand individuals.

There are no age restrictions.