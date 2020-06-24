Primary election night results

BINGHAMTON, NY – The local Republican primaries held yesterday produced very little drama heading into the counting of a larger than usual number of absentee ballots.

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney trounced her Republican opponent George Phillips, taking 68 percent of the vote at the polling places and making the absentee count irrelevant.

Phillips, who has now failed in his 4th bid for Congress, conceded defeat this morning.

This sets up a rematch between Tenney and freshman Democrat Anthony Brindisi this Fall.

In a 4-way GOP race to replace retiring Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, former Norwich Police Chief Joe Angelino easily outpaced the pack, taking 70 percent of the vote.

His closest competitor was Nick Libous, son of the late Senator Tom Libous, who only garnered 18 percent.

Vic Furman and Jim Powers were a distant third and fourth with 7 and 3 percent respectively.

In the race for Broome County Family Court Judge, former Broome District Attorney Steve Cornwell has a sizeable lead in the Republican race over Town of Union Judge Veronica Gorman, 57 to 42 percent.

However, the third party primaries might still be decided by absentees.

Cornwell has a 12 vote lead over Gorman on the Conservative line with 198 absentee ballots sent out.

And for the Independence Party, Cornwell leads Democrat Hollie Levine by just 7 votes with 852 absentees out.