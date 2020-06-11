Price Chopper sells Girl Scout Cookies

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local grocery store is carrying a rare fan favorite usually not available in stores.

Upon learning that many New York Girl Scout troops were unable to sell their cookies due to coronavirus this year, Price Chopper has added them to its inventory.

The pandemic hit just as the cookie season was beginning for many troops, making their usual table sales impossible.

The loss of cookie sales is detrimental to the groups, as they help fund many of their activities.

The boxes hit the shelves on Saturday and will stay in stores until sold out.

Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services for Price Chopper Mona Golub says, “And we’re so proud to be able to help them sell through these cookies and market these cookies, knowing that the funds from the cookies are what supports so many of the programs that teach the Girl Scouts about everything from business and entrepreneurship and risk taking to developing friendships and the confidence that help young girls move into womanhood these days.”

Golub adds those who want the cookies should go soon, she doesn’t think they’ll last more than a few weeks.