President Trump visits Old Forge, PA

OLD FORGE, PA – On the day Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President, President Trump visited the area where Biden grew up.

Trump toured a manufacturing facility in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, near Scranton, to tout his job creation successes.

Afterward, Andy Mehalshick of our sister station in Scranton, interviewed Trump one on one.

I met with President Trump inside Mariotti Building Products minutes after his campaign rally. My first question dealt with the need that broke early Thursday about the Federal indictment of his one tone advisor Steve Bannon.

Bannon allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in the so called ” Build the Wall” project.

“I had nothing to do with that project . In fact, I was against it. I know nothing about it.” I asked him about concerns that cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service could impact vote by Mail ballots across the nation,” says Trump.

I asked him about concerns that cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service could impact vote by Mail ballots across the nation.

“the post office is losing a fortune… and we have a good businessman running it and he wants to do things where it can lose less, and maybe ultimately make some money because i think it can if they charge the right price for a package we can make the post office really special but we have to do something on packages without charging people. Whether it’s amazon or a competing business, they have to start paying up,” says Trump.

And what about Covid-19 concerns and the reopening of schools across the nation?

“We had a great record. We started with an empty cupboard with little left by the last administration. We’ve done a great job on ventilators we now make ventilators for countries all over the world. We have done a phenomenal job.”

This rally was held not far Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton on the same day area Biden accepted his party’s nomination to run for President.

“The President is coming to Old Forge Pennsylvania Lackawanna County to smear Joe Biden and Kamal Harris no question about that they’ve already told us that. They’re the reason he’s doing that because he’s a desperate candidate who failed as a leader during the worst public health crises in our country and one of the worst economic crises we faced in a long time,” says senator Bob Casey.

Some Democratic leaders have today came out before your rally saying that they feel Mr. Biden has done more for Northeastern Pennsylvania than you have.

“Nobody’s done more for Pennsylvania than I’ve done because you’ve had the best year you’ve ever had last year. Now you’re going back to doing record numbers again.”

President Trump told this reporter that he is confident he will carry Pennsylvania just as he did in 2016.