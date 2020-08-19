President Trump to visit Old Forge, PA

OLD FORGE, PA – President Trump will be a little more than an hour away tomorrow when he campaigns near the city where his opponent grew up.

Trump is visiting the Mariotti Building Materials facility in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, located between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

His campaign says he will speak directly about former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who grew up in Scranton.

PA State Police warn motorists traveling through the area that there will be rolling roadblocks along Interstate 81 tomorrow in the areas of Moosic and Old Forge between 1:30 and 5:30 PM.