President Trump talks about firing Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON, DC – It seems the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s strained relationship could be hitting a breaking point.

President Trump suggested at a rally that he may dismiss the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

This comes after the White House says Fauci wrongfully criticized the president in recent interviews.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin shows us what could be next for the 2.

“Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!”

President Trump is taking his frustration with the nation’s top infectious disease experts to a new level.

Suggesting at a late night rally he could fire Dr. Anthony Fauci within days.

“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little after the election,” says Trump.

The White House is accusing Fauci of playing politics in the days before the election.

“We’re rounding the turn,” says Trump.

For recent interviews in which Fauci disagrees with the President, and paints a much darker picture of the pandemic.

“The dynamics of the outbreak or going in the wrong direction,” says Fauci.

Fauci says while survival rates are better, the country could surpass 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day, and soon after a spike in deaths.



“last night Trump said, he’s going to fire Dr Fauci. isn’t that wonderful,” says Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

At an Ohio rally Monday, Joe Biden insisted Americans trust Fauci more than the President.

“I’ve got a better idea: Elect me, and I’m going to hire Fauci!” says Biden.

According to a recent morning consult poll, a majority of Americans approve of Dr. Fauci’s pandemic response.

But that number strongly differs along party lines.

79% of Democrats said Fauci has done a good or excellent job but just 56% of independents and 54% of Republicans say the same.

“You turn on the news, COVID COVID COVID,” says Trump.

It’s unclear if the President has the power to actually fire Fauci.

The doctor is not a political appointee.

He’s a civil servant who has worked under every President, Democrat and Republican, since Regan.