President Trump signs “Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities”

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump signed an “Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities” this afternoon at a White House ceremony.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, the President’s order will try to make changes with a carrot, not a stick.

{***President Donald Trump ***} I’m signing an executive order encouraging police departments nationwide to adopt the highest professional standards.

At a Rose Garden event attended by lawmakers and law enforcement, President Trump responded to the nationwide protests against police brutality.

{***President Donald Trump ***} We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers.

{Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President} What we’re trying to do is thread the needle on areas where we can enhance the way the police do their job but also provide safety and security for all Americans including the black community.

Ja’Ron Smith, the Deputy Assistant to the President says — the order creates a federal database to track police officers with a history of violence, and it uses government funding to encourage police departments to better manage their officers.

{***Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President ***} … Their accreditation includes standards for de-escalation, standards for use of force, and community policing.

{Tom Hodgson, Sheriff, Bristol County, Massachusetts} This is something that needed to be done a long time ago.

Bristol County, Massachusetts, Sheriff Tom Hodgson adds,

{Tom Hodgson, Sheriff, Bristol County, Massachusetts} Exactly what we’re looking for – more understanding around culture, more understanding about community involvement with local law enforcement

The President’s executive order comes as Democrats and Republicans are pushing for more aggressive action on police reform…

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he’s glad the President is talking about the issue.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} hopefully we can meet him somewhere in the middle here and enact some true and meaningful reforms.

Both the House and Senate are working on new police reform laws