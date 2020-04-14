President Trump and Governor Cuomo’s feud over reopening

ALBANY, NY – As Governors in the Northeast region continue their discussions to re-open state economies, President Trump has said his administration is very close to completing a plan to open our country.

The President says he wants the country open and to return to ‘normal life.’

But, some governors are developing their own plans to open up at their own pace.

And, it’s causing some disagreement.

President Trump says: We will soon finalize new and very important deadlines to give Governors the information they need to start safely opening their states.

President Trump criticized democrat governors including Governor Cuomo after several northeastern states joined together to form their own multi-state council to come up with a regional re-opening strategy.

In a tweet he said:

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The President said last night that he has total authority for determining how and when states reopen. That is not an accurate statement in my opinion.

Governor Cuomo maintains the “federal, state relationship is central to our democracy.”

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the President. If he wants a fight he’s not going to get it from me. Period. This is going to take us working together.

During a press briefing, the Governor was asked why he went on multiple network tv shows this morning talking about the issue.

He had this to say:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The statement that he has total authority over the states and the nation cannot go uncorrected.

The Governor says unless the President suggested the state do something that would endanger the health or welfare of people in the state’ he says he’s willing to work together.

He said he didn’t have anything specific to talk to the President about today.