President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden take on first Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off tonight, in the first presidential debate.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are getting ready for the tough night.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us the approaches both parties will take.

The stage is set – for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} These debates are going to be different from the debate four years ago because now President Trump has a record. A record of death and destruction.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy expects the debate to focus on the ongoing pandemic… and says President Trump must answer for the more than 200,000 lives lost.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} we’ll beat covid under Joe Biden, we’ll have another 200,000 dead if Donald Trump is reelected.

Murphy says Joe Biden has a better plan for taking on the virus.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} a national testing campaign, a national mask campaign, funding for schools and municipalities.

But Republicans say the last four years of President Trump’s leadership speak for them self.

{Senator Marsha Blackburn, R/TN} the best economy we had had possibly in our nation’s history… poverty rates at historic lows, more people working than ever.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says President Trump has a great opportunity to be play offense during the debate , and attack Biden’s criticism of his COVID response.

{Senator Marsha Blackburn, R/TN} Donald Trump didn’t stand for that slow moving agency process… he called people in, he started project warpspeed over at the FDA to get a vaccine approved quickly he has promoted more testing

This will be the first of three presidential debates – leading up to election day.