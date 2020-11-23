President Elect Joe Biden announces cabinet members

WASHINGTON, DC – President-elect Joe Biden has selected the new cabinet members for his administration.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us who they are and what they will do.

{Senator Ben Cardin Cardin, D/MD} surrounding himself with the right people.

President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with his transition and building up his administration’s national security and foreign policy roles.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says he expects the Senate to act quickly on the nominations.

{Senator Ben Cardin Cardin, D/MD} I think he has put forward a diversified group a very experienced group on foreign policy and national security.

Biden will nominate Antony Blinken, to be Secretary of State, and former Secretary of State John Kerry to lead the administration’s response to the climate crisis.

{Senator Ben Cardin Cardin, D/MD} a team that can help reverse the damage that was done during the Trump administration.

Biden also announced Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, Jake Sullivan for National Security Advisor, Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Biden’s team building comes despite President Trump’s refusal to concede the election or encourage transition cooperation from his administration.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

“Right now, there’s a constitutional process that’s being played out. There are questions being asked in court but the GSA will determine when ascertainment is reached.”

Biden’s nominees will face Senate confirmation before their work officially begins.