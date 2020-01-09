Preservation Association of the Southern Tier hosts 2nd annual photo contest

BINGHAMTON, NY – PAST is once again highlighting the rustic beauty of our rural areas.

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier announced the winners of its 2nd annual photography contest, with winners each getting $100.

Lots of photos line the walls of the 2nd Floor Gallery in the Jeffrey P Kraham Public Library on Court Street in Binghamton.

Those entered in the contest could only take pictures of rural architecture in Broome and Tioga Counties.

Some of the pictures included old farms, silos, roads, and even one from a balcony overlooking a nice plot of land.

PAST Executive Director Roger Luther says its important to celebrate preservation in the country as well as the city.

“We’re very fortunate in Broome and Tioga County to have the beautiful structures that we have. Like I’ve said before, we’ve got some nice ones downtown. Outstanding. We’re very fortunate to have, but look at what we’ve got out in the country,” says Luther.

There were three age groups in the contest.

The categories were separated into ages 13 and under, 14 to 17, and then 18 and older.

Luther says he plans for this contest to continue annually for years to come.