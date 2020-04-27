Preschool teachers conduct socially distant home visits with their students

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pair of preschool teachers went the extra mile to show their students they care.

Saint John’s preschool teacher Kimberly Fox and her classroom aide Teresa Striss visited the homes of 18 families in one day.

The pair was greeted with sidewalk chalk messages and pictures from the students while visiting at a safe distance.

While the school remains closed, the teachers also connect with the kids on Zoom calls.

Fox says it’s especially hard when the students don’t fully understand why they can’t go to school.

“The kids, they enjoyed it thoroughly. The smiles on their faces said so much. You know because they really miss us, and they keep saying that you know, we miss you and we love you, and we say it right back to them,” says Fox.

Fox says she has moved the classroom project of hatching chicks to her home, and is recording their progress for the students.

She also says the response and support from the parents has been overwhelming.