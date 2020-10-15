Possible COVID-19 exposure sites

More COVID-19 possible exposure sites have been announced by the Broome County Health Department.

A person who was at Dos Rios Cantina on October 4th has tested positive.

Anyone who was there that day from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM is asked to self-quarantine until next Monday.

A person who was at the Vestal Parkway Bath & Body Works location on October 4th tested positive.

Those at the store from 9:30 AM-3:45 PM are asked to self-quarantine until next Monday.

A person who was at the Sonic Drive-In on Upper Front Street in Binghamton has tested positive.

That person was there on October 4th, and the health department asks anyone else there on that date from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM to self-quarantine until Monday.

Lastly, the health department also learned of a person who tested positive after being at American Family Fitness on October 5th through the 10th.

They say anyone who was there on those days between 6:00 and 8:00 AM and 12 PM and 2:00 PM, and additionally anyone on the 9th until 2:30, or 10th until 8:30.

