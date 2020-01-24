Possibility of World War 3 looming, Invisible Binghamton to hold a peace vigil

BINGHAMTON, NY – Although the US dispute with Iran has receded from the headlines in recent days, local activists remain worried about the prospects of an all out war.

Indivisible Binghamton, seen here leading a protest along the Vestal Parkway earlier this month, is planning a peace vigil for tomorrow afternoon.

The event, taking place on the steps of United Presbyterian Church in Binghamton will feature speakers, music and a candlelight vigil.

Indivisible Binghamton Co-Lead Linda Quilty says she’s unnerved by the recent possibility of World War 3.

“It felt like the Cuban Missile Crisis all over again. People have an awful lot of anxiety to get together and call for peace is powerful and there’s power in numbers and speaking out. The government does listen, just like they did with the Vietnam War protests,” said Quilty.

Quilty says multiple groups will be at the vigil tomorrow, including Veterans for Peace, Sierra Club, Peace Action, Code Pink, Citizen Action, and others.

The vigil begins at noon.