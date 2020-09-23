Positive COVID-19 community cases

BINGHAMTON, NY -The Broome County Health Department is reporting two more positive COVID cases in the community.

Anyone who was at the Colonial on Court Street in downtown Binghamton on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 PM should quarantine until October 4th.

The Health Department also says a person who was at the Ancient Order of the Hibernians on Main Street in Binghamton has tested positive.

Anyone who was at the AOH Hall last Friday or Saturday from 6 to 8 PM should quarantine until October 3rd of 4th.