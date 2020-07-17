Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Tioga County wedding

OWEGO, NY – The Tioga County Public Health Department is reporting several people who attended a large wedding have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who attended the wedding at the Cornerstone at W&W in Apalachin on July 11 should quarentine until July 25th.

Additionally, anyone who was at The Cellar Restaurant and Bar on the River in Owego on July 10 between 6 and 9 PM is also asked to self-quarantine, as that’s when the couple held their rehearsal dinner.

Testing is available at Binghamton University and the Ithaca Mall.

