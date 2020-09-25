Positive COVID-19 cases in schools

COVID-19 positives in local school districts continue to grow.

Union-Endicott is the latest district to report a case.

UE reports on its website that it’s a staff member who works for a community-based organization at the High School.

The worker reportedly had contact with a limited number of individuals who have been contacted and asked to quarantine.

And the office space has been disinfected, cleaned and is not being used.

According to the Governor’s report card dashboard, Whitney Point has had 5 staff in Tioughnioga Riverside Academy test positive, while Chenango Forks has had a positive staff member as well as a positive student both in the high school.

Chenango Valley has had 3 students test positive in Chenango Bridge and Port Dickinson.

Johnson City reports a positive staff member in the elementary school as well as one in the high school.

Vestal has 2 positive students in the high school.

Newark Valley also has a positive staff member.