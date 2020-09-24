Positive COVID-19 cases at The Beef and AOH

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has announced positive cases of the coronavirus in our area.

The Beef Restaurant and Pub on Leroy Street in Binghamton had a positive case on September 14th.
If you were at the eatery on that day between 3 and 5 P-M, you should self-quarantine until Monday.

Meanwhile, the health department is releasing another case of COVID at the AOH Hall on Main Street in Binghamton.

This one occurred on September 17th between 4 and 6 P-M.

Anyone who was there during that time is asked to self-quarantine until October 2nd.

