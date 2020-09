BINGHAMTON, NY- The Broome County Health Department has another positive case of COVID-19 at a Johnson City bar.

Fountains Tavern on C-F-J Boulevard came into contact with someone on September 19th who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department says anyone who visited the facility on the 19th at any point between 10:30 A-M and noon is asked to self quarantine until October 4th.