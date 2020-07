LISLE, NY – The Broome County Health Department has issued another public statement about an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person was at the Broome-Tioga Motocross at the Broome Tioga Sports Center on Route 79 in Lisle on July 12, from around 11:30 am to 5 pm.

Anyone who was at the location at that time is asked to quarantine until July 26th.

Testing is still available at Binghamton University, appointments can be made by calling 1-888-364-3065.