Port Dickinson participates in the Kindness Challenge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students in the Chenango Valley Central School District are being challenged to be exceptionally kind this week.

1st and 2nd graders at Port Dickinson are among those participating in the Great Kindness Challenge.

2,700 schools are taking part in this worldwide initiative.

Students have been cutting out paper hearts for a friend, hanging out with new friends at lunch or outside, and making bookmarks and kindness posters for friends or teachers.

Port Dickinson Elementary School Counselor Tina Hall says it’s important for kids to get in the habit of doing kind acts.

I know that our kids are kind and they have that innately in them, or just of bringing them out. And I know that the kids feel great when they do kind acts for each other, and it makes the other student feel like they belong and that they are included,” said Hall.

Hall suggested this to Port Dickinson after running into the challenge on a website, and ran the challenge successfully for 3 years at her former job.

Principal Mary Beth Hammond says she’s proud of Hall and her students.

The Great Kindness Challenge wraps up this Friday after school.