Port Dickinson Elementary has its first day back after renovations

BINGHAMTON, NY – It was like the first day of school all over again for students at Port Dickinson Elementary today.

Smiling pre-K through 2nd grade students from across the Chenango Valley School District returned to the school which has been closed for renovations since last July.

As part of Phase 2 of a 15 million dollar district-wide capital improvement project, Port Dick has new mechanical systems, new energy efficiency upgrades such as windows and enhanced classroom technology.

Plus, the school has new paint with an emphasis on the district’s colors.

“Part of the project was to upgrade some of the finishes with a lot of red and gray. That school pride to help them learn that they are little warriors and that they’ll eventually be big warriors and that it’s all about school pride and school culture,” says Gill.

The Port Dick School will turn 100 years-old this coming Fall.

Since the beginning of the school year, the little kids were going to school at Chenango Bridge Elementary which will now have its turn at being renovated and upgraded.

The district’s 3rd through 5th graders are spending the school year at the Saint Francis School building in Hillcrest.

Work on Chenango Bridge Elementary is expected to be completed by next Fall.