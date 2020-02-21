Port Dickinson bus crash marks second bus crash this week

PORT DICKINSON, NY – There’s been another school bus accident in our area and once again the children aboard escaped any significant injury.

23 Port Dickinson Elementary school students were riding a bus traveling down Phelps Street when the bus was hit by a car leaving its driveway.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car couldn’t stop because of ice on the pavement, and slid into the path of the school bus.

The left front of the bus hit the right front of the car.

Local emergency crews responded quickly, and evaluated all of the students.

This is the second bus accident in the area this week.

A Susquehanna Valley bus was rear-ended by an SUV on Route 11 in Kirkwood on Wednesday.

All students were checked and released in that accident, while the driver was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.