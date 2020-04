TOWN OF FENTON – The Broome County Sheriff’s office arrested a man Wednesday following a home investigation.

59 year-old Cairo Amador of Port Crane was arrested on a count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child.

After obtaining a search warrant, enough evidence was found at Amador’s residence to take him into custody Wednesday morning. The initial investigation into his actions began in March.

He was processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and taken to CAP court for arraignment.