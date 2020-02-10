Popular local jewelry store re-opens under new owner

BINGHAMTON, NY- A popular Binghamton jewelry store is reopening Tuesday under new ownership.

The Goldsmith, located inside the historic Kilmer Building, is holding a soft opening tomorrow to give shoppers a chance to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift.

Inessa Raytenberg and Mark Yonaty bought the business from Gina Mowrie-McHugh who announced late last year that she was retiring after having the Goldsmith for 42 years.

Raytenberg is familiar with the operation, having worked for Mowrie for 10 years when she was in high school and college.

In between, she worked in the fashion industry in New York City, then returned to our area to open the consignment shop Vintageness, which will remain open in Vestal.

Raytenberg says she’s proud to be able to keep a business with such a strong reputation going.

“I feel the butterflies in my stomach knowing that tomorrow the doors are open and we are ready to share all of this excitement and the beautiful inventory that we selected. I’m truly, truly ecstatic and grateful for our community for supporting us,” says Raytenberg.

Raytenberg says she’s retained the same staff and The Goldsmith will continue to produce custom pieces and make repairs.

She’s added an extensive collection of new clothing and had changing rooms installed.

And, in addition to the same high quality jewelry that The Goldsmith is known for, she’s adding in some items at a lower price point in an effort to attract some younger shoppers.

Raytenberg plans a grand opening next month.

