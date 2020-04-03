Popular downtown restaurant still offers popular weekend brunch to go

BINGHAMTON, NY – A restaurant along the Chenango River in downtown Binghamton is still offering its popular weekend brunch albeit to go.

Citrea Restaurant and Bar offers brunch from 11 to 3 on Saturdays and Sundays

The establishment, known most for its wood-fired pizzas and small plates, will be open for takeout only.

The brunch menu has some of the restaurants most popular items, such as the Margherita pizza, with tomato sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese, New England Clam Chowder, with bacon, potatoes, and onions, and much more.

Chef and Owner Vicky Alt says she cannot wait for the weekend so that she can actually run a restaurant again.

“You can’t really get back into the swing of things until you are open. Right now, we are just doing take out, so it is different. It’s not getting back to anything. It’s going forward with the new reality, I would say,” says Alt.

Citrea is also famous for its bottomless mimosas, but because of the gathering restrictions, they will be offering full bottles of mimosa and wine for 20 dollars, and a two-drink set of Bloody Mary’s for 15.

There’s a 10 percent discount for all healthcare workers and first responders.



The restaurant will begin taking orders over the phone at 10:30 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

The number is 722-0039