“Pops” greets Floyd Bell Elementary students every morning

WINDSOR, NY – A Binghamton man is finding a new purpose in his life by helping children.

Ed Segrue lost his wife of 56 years in 2016.

Following her death, Segrue started volunteering in the Pre-K room at Floyd Bell Elementary in Kirkwood.

His daughter Sharon LaMantia is the teacher and invited him to help out.

In the 4 years since its start, Segrue, known as Pops, has become an irreplaceable part of the program.

He begins each day by setting up breakfast for the students, as well as greeting them and hugging them.

He also encourages them to eat healthy, and assists the children with opening milk, juice and cereals.

“I work at it hard to show the kids love and kindness and friendship. The past kids that I’ve had, when they see me, it’s ‘Good Morning Pops!’ and a big hug. And these kids do the same thing. It’s just a good feeling. You listen to them when they want to talk to you because they have stories, they want to someone to stand there and listen, understand what they’re going through. It helps them and I feel better,” says Segrue.

Even when the children move on, they still come back to see Pops.

The breakfast program is provided for free within the Windsor Central School District.