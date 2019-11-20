Police voice support of Turkey Drive

The Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive received a gigantic boost today.

Lots of cars from several police and fire departments stormed the Vestal Walmart parking lot with hundreds of turkeys for those in need.

Earlier, the Police Benevolent Associations of Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, and Vestal joined New York State Troopers and and local Fire Departments at the Price Chopper in Chenango.



From there, they traveled together to the Parkway with the 300 turkeys they purchased for nearly 4 thousand dollars.

Mary Whitcombe of Catholic Charities says it’s great to know that they can count on police and fire to help out.

“We are so grateful for the fire departments and the police departments that come out. It’s so wonderful to know that we live in such a wonderful and giving community. Every year, we expect that they’re going to come help, and they end up coming out, and we really appreciate that,” says Whitcombe.

President of the Johnson City PBA Jody Kennedy says what began as a competition has turned into a massive cooperative effort.

“We did start it and we did challenge the other unions to step up and help, and they all did. It was amazing. And then after that, we kind of all just came together and said you know what? Let’s just work together, let’s do it en force, you know there’s power in numbers, let’s just do it that way, and it’s just been great since then,” says Kennedy.

Price Chopper donated $500 to the cause.

Catholic Charities is hoping to collect a total of 35 hundred turkeys before the drive ends at 8 P-M on Friday.