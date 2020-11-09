Police to offer reward for information on the murder of Shakeel Khan

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year-and-a-half of investigating, and still searching for a suspect in the murder of Shakeel Khan, law officials are now offering a reward for information.

The FBI Office in Albany announced earlier they’re offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

On March 30, 2019, Shakeel Khan was shot and killed by a masked gunman outside his restaurant, Halal Bites in Johnson City, while closing up for the night.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge says that with so little information known to this point, this case has been one of the most difficult investigations he’s been a part of since becoming chief.

“Fortunately, we don’t have a lot of homicides in Johnson City. I’d say, with the exception of this one, we’ve been able to bring all the other ones to a very quick resolution, typically within a day or two. So, obviously, that’s not the case in this one. So, this is a little extra challenging for us. But, as I said before, I want the family to be encouraged. We haven’t given up, and we’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep digging, and keep scratching until we can bring the killer to justice,” says Dodge.

If anyone has information pertaining to the Shakeel Khan case, you are asked to contact 1-800-448-3847, or email Khan Tip at Troopers.NY.Gov.