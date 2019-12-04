Police shoot and kill armed man, child was also found shot

SYRACUSE, NY – Police responded to a call about an armed man Tuesday night around 8pm.

They found the man in a house on Fenton Street.

One officer shot the man and he died on the scene.

Also there was a 6 year-old child, who was shot before the police got to them.

They were said to have had a “domestic relationship.”

Police are not answering many questions right now, but are expected to release the names of the man and child in the next couple of days.

The child was taken to surgery at Upstate University hospital around 10pm, and remains there in critical condition.