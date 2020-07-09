Police say fireworks are to blame for State Street house fire

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police say the use of fireworks caused a fire on the city’s Northside over the weekend.

Police arrested 31-year old Alexander Parsons on Tuesday and charged him with arson.

Investigators say Parsons was setting off the pyrotechnics Sunday evening when they caught 556 State Street on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the entire front of the home engulfed in flames.

The Binghamton Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze before it caught on to a neighboring home.

However, portions of siding were melted due to the high heat.