Police respond to “Shots Fired” call on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City Police Department responded to a “Shots Fired” call Saturday in the area of Baldwin Street in Johnson City.

When officers arrived on the scene they recovered several shell castings.

Multiple search warrants were put out in Johnson City and the Town of Union with the assistance of the Metro and Broome-Endicott SWAT teams.

25 year-old Lloyd Littlejohn was taken into custody and was processed with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment and Violation of Parole Warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should call the Johnson City Police Department at 607-729-9321.