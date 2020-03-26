Police respond to car accident, find car engulfed in flames

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police department responded to a call about a car immersed in flames Monday evening around 5:30.

The incident occurred at One Stop gas station at 283 Front Street.

When Officer Farrant arrived, he found both a gas pump and a car engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, unconscious.

Farrant, along with Police Officer Chewens were able to remove the man from the car.

It was later revealed that the driver was suffering from a medical condition at the time of the accident.