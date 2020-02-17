Police respond to call about mailboxes being hit with a pipe

Chenango Bridge, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving damaged mailboxes early Sunday morning.

At around 3 AM, police addressed a call about three suspects hitting mailboxes with a pipe on River Road in the Town of Chenango.

Upon further investigation, police discovered 30-40 mailboxes had been hit, after going door to door.

The suspects, one female and two males, were teenagers who were taken home.

The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Detective Division for further investigation.