Police release victim’s names in Conklin shooting

CONKLIN, NY – Police have released the names of 2 women who were shot early Friday morning in Conklin, one of whom died.

New York State Police say 38 year-old Alison Salisbury of Binghamton was shot in the parking lot of 1205 Conklin Road at about 12:20 AM.

Salisbury was declared dead at the scene.

42 year-old Shannon Brooks of Conklin was struck in the hand.

Police have charged 45 year-old Lance Johnson of Binghamton with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators say Johnson initially fled the scene before being apprehended in Binghamton by city police.