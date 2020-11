ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police are looking for the man who held up a convenience store last night.

At around 11:18, a suspect wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a black mask entered the J & R Stop and Shop on West Main Street.

The suspect robbed the store, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and showing a hand gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Endicott Police at 785-3341